Streaming service Max launched in Taiwan undercutting Netflix
Taipei, Nov. 19 (CNA) Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Tuesday the launch of Max, a streaming service with a lower price point than Netflix and Disney+ in the Taiwan market.
"Max's first direct launch in Asia Pacific marks another major milestone in the worldwide expansion of Max, now the fastest growing global streaming service," said JB Perrette, CEO and president of Global Streaming & Games at Warner Bros. Discovery.
Subscribers to Max can access content from popular brands including HBO, Harry Potter, the DC Universe, Cartoon Network, Discovery and TLC, the company said.
Max's standard plan of NT$220 (US$6.78) per month or NT$2,190 annually is cheaper than that of market leader Netflix, whose standard plan costs NT$380 per month.
It is also less expensive than Disney+, whose standard monthly plan has a price tag of NT$270.
Warner Bros. Discovery's launch of Max in Taiwan is part of the company's expansion into markets in the Asia Pacific, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong.
According to Perrette, the company expects to expand further in 2025 and 2026.
A survey conducted in May by the Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC) found that the top international streaming platform among subscribers in Taiwan was Netflix at 63 percent.
YouTube came second at 41 percent, followed by Disney+ in third place with 38 percent.
- Society
Severe cases, deaths from influenza reach 10-year high: CDC11/19/2024 09:09 PM
- Cross-Strait
Taiwan slams jailing of 45 Hong Kong activists11/19/2024 07:38 PM
- Culture
Streaming service Max launched in Taiwan undercutting Netflix11/19/2024 07:23 PM
- Politics
Premier denies Taiwan concessions on U.S. meat imports in trade talks11/19/2024 07:11 PM
- Politics
Labor minister apologizes, announces measures after workplace suicide11/19/2024 06:53 PM