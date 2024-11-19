Streaming service Max launched in Taiwan undercutting Netflix

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 19 (CNA) Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Tuesday the launch of Max, a streaming service with a lower price point than Netflix and Disney+ in the Taiwan market.

"Max's first direct launch in Asia Pacific marks another major milestone in the worldwide expansion of Max, now the fastest growing global streaming service," said JB Perrette, CEO and president of Global Streaming & Games at Warner Bros. Discovery.

Subscribers to Max can access content from popular brands including HBO, Harry Potter, the DC Universe, Cartoon Network, Discovery and TLC, the company said.

Max's standard plan of NT$220 (US$6.78) per month or NT$2,190 annually is cheaper than that of market leader Netflix, whose standard plan costs NT$380 per month.

It is also less expensive than Disney+, whose standard monthly plan has a price tag of NT$270.

Warner Bros. Discovery's launch of Max in Taiwan is part of the company's expansion into markets in the Asia Pacific, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong.

According to Perrette, the company expects to expand further in 2025 and 2026.

A survey conducted in May by the Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute (MIC) found that the top international streaming platform among subscribers in Taiwan was Netflix at 63 percent.

YouTube came second at 41 percent, followed by Disney+ in third place with 38 percent.