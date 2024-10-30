Veteran anchor Anne Hu to assume CNA presidency in November

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 30 (CNA) The Central News Agency (CNA) board of directors decided on Wednesday, following a meeting, to appoint veteran TV anchor Anne Wan-Ling Hu (胡婉玲) as its new president, effective Nov. 1, 2024.

Hu, a former vice president at Formosa TV News (FTV), told CNA that she was initially surprised to be offered the post by CNA Chairman Lee Yung-te (李永得) because the job differed from her previous roles.

However, she saw the job as an opportunity for growth. "This environment is a place where those with a sense of duty can make an impact, and pursue truth and accuracy in reporting," she said.

Hu added that she hopes to lead CNA in upholding its role as an authoritative source of news, regardless of any changes in the media environment.

During the board meeting, Lee and the board expressed their expectations that Hu would lead CNA in upholding objectivity, maintaining fair and high-quality journalism and expanding operations.

Hu, whose journalism career spans 36 years, previously served as an anchor for CTS, a producer and anchor for FTV's Taiwanese-language news, the director of FTV's production center and the manager of FTV's news department.

She has received multiple awards for her reporting, including the Tseng Hsu-pai Journalism Award and the Asian Television Awards.