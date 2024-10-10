Taiwan World Music Festival to spotlight international artists

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 10 (CNA) The 8th edition of the World Music Festival @ Taiwan will kick off on Friday at the Taipei Music Center, featuring 28 performances from Taiwanese and international artists across the musical spectrum.

Over the course of three days, musicians will perform on three stages at the venue, serving up a variety of styles from world, fusion and jazz to electronic and folk, according to festival organizers.

The festival's opening day will feature trio Suonno D'Ajere and their enchanting mix of mandolin and classical Neapolitan music, according to organizers.

Another highlight of the festival will be Namgar, a band hailing from Russia's Buryatia whose sound has been described by some reviewers as the "Mongolian Björk," organizers said.

A collaboration between Taiwanese Amis Indigenous DJ Dungi Sapor and Taiwu Ballads Troupe of the Paiwan tribe blending electronic music and Taiwanese Indigenous beats is sure to be a visceral and one-of-a-kind experience, organizers said.

In addition to performers, 18 international delegates comprising festival organizers, program directors, agents, and music media professionals are scheduled to take part in two international forums and the first-ever "Music Roundtable" on Oct. 11 and 12.

At these events, Taiwan's music industry professionals are expected to engage in in-depth discussions with international guests, covering topics such as artist mobility, networking, technological innovation, and music documentation.

Furthermore, the three-day event will feature bazaars, offering a unique blend of music, artisanal crafts, and food, including Montreal smoked meat sandwiches, Taiwanese indigenous craft beer, Tunisian cuisine, handwoven textiles from the Thai-Myanmar border, Middle Eastern Daf drums, and traditional Japanese Hogaku culture, according to organizers.

Since its launch in 2016, the festival has been an immersive experience for participants and served as a vital platform for artists, introducing their music to international audiences, according to festival organizers.

The festival is hosted by the Ministry of Culture's Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development.