Former Taipei premises of Tsujiri Tea Shop granted heritage status

Taipei, Aug. 26 (CNA) A Japanese colonial-era building in Taipei's Zhongzheng District that originally housed a branch of the Tsujiri Tea Shop has been granted heritage status by a city government committee.

Constructed in 1912, the building at No. 104, Section 1, Chongqing South Road, currently home to a Starbucks, was officially recognized as a municipal monument due to its historical significance, according to the review committee, which approved the measure at a meeting Monday.

The building's first floor previously housed the Tsujiri Tea Shop and Sakaichō District's post office, and it witnessed the development and prosperity of the commercial area. Its second floor was used for residential purposes, architect Lu Da-ji (呂大吉) told the meeting.

Lu was at the meeting representing the building's owners, who had filed the request for heritage status.

According to Lu, the building's owners plan to restore it to its original appearance.

Part of the tea shop's significance stems from the social standing of its original owner, Tokusaburō Miyoshi, a Japanese-colonial era entrepreneur active among politicians and businessmen, who arrived in Taiwan with a recommendation letter from Sukenori Kabayama, the then governor-general.

After Japan's surrender in World War II, Tsujiri Tea Shop relocated in 1948 to Gion, Kyoto, where it continues to operate.

The building's subsequent owner decided to add a third story in 1956.

However, the mansard roof, wooden flooring and original architectural form have been preserved, Lu said, and can be restored to their original appearance.

The committee approved the application for heritage status based on the project team's examination of the building in May and August.

However, Lu will still need to submit a detailed proposal and receive approval from the committee before work can begin on the planned restoration.