Taiwan, Marshall Islands sign MOU on education cooperation

Taipei, July 4 (CNA) Taiwan and the Marshall Islands signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Wednesday to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of education and expand their diplomatic ties.

The MOU was signed by Taiwan Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and visiting Marshallese Minister of Education, Sports and Training Joe Bejang, at a ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in Taipei.

The goal of the MOU between the two diplomatic allies is to boost their ties by allowing for the training of people in the field of education, increasing exchange visits and building capacity in that profession, facilitating the exchange of volunteer teachers, and expanding cooperation on Austronesian studies, MOFA said in a press release.

At the signing ceremony, Lin congratulated the Pacific ally on its successful hosting of the 2024 Micronesian Games. He also thanked Bejang for repeatedly voicing the Marshall Islands' support for Taiwan's bid to join world organizations, in Bejang's previous roles as health and justice minister.

In response, Bejang, who assumed office as education minister in January, thanked Taiwan for helping his country to host the Micronesian Games, a quadrennial international multi-sport event, according to MOFA.

Bejang also pledged that his country would continue to enhance cooperation with Taiwan, building on the solid foundation of their 26 years of diplomatic relations.

The Marshall Islands is one of 12 countries in the world that formally recognize the Republic of China (Taiwan).

Bejang, who arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday with a delegation, is visiting for five days.