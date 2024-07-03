Singer Andy Lau to play 4 shows at Taipei Arena from Oct. 31-Nov. 3

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 3 (CNA) Hong Kong's Andy Lau (劉德華) on Wednesday announced that he will perform for the first time in Taiwan since 2013, with four shows at the Taipei Arena from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3.

The concerts are part of Lau's upcoming "Today... is the Day" tour, which kicks off in Shanghai on July 5.

The tour will also take Lau to Singapore and Malaysia aside from Chinese-language-based nations.

Lau was quoted in a news release as saying it felt good to be able to rehearse his dancing and singing for the tour even though he had to don a surgical mask.

"Holding a concert has been something I have always wanted to do," he said. "Because, only under such conditions will I be able to loudly say face to face, to every single audience member, that I am very very very grateful to every one of you."

Lau said that over the last few years, the world has experienced many changes.

He added that he hopes that his tour will inspire others to treasure each day and live their lives happily.

Before the upcoming concerts in Taipei, Lau's last performances at the Taiwan Arena were in 2008 as a part of his "Wonderful World" tour and then in 2013 during his "Always" tour.

Lau is a 43-year veteran of the industry and achieved stardom for his ability to sing, dance and act.

Over the course of his career, the 62-year-old heartthrob has recorded over 100 music albums and starred in over 160 films.