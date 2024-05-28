Taiwanese band Elephant Gym rocks out in U.K.

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 28 (CNA) Taiwanese band Elephant Gym took the stage at the Portals Festival 2024 in London on Sunday as part of its global tour.

Following its Portals Festival appearance, the band will continue its tour playing in the British cities of Bristol, Carlisle, and Manchester from May 27-30.

Elephant Gym's new album "World" was released in December 2023 to mark the band's 10th anniversary. It includes collaborations with musicians from around the world.

Through the band's several-month-long tour that spans Europe, Asia, and the Americas, Elephant Gym will play for a wide range of audiences and expand the visibility of Taiwanese bands.

Formed in February 2012 in Kaohsiung, Elephant Gym consists of siblings KT Chang (張凱婷), who plays the bass, and Tell Chang (張凱翔), who plays the guitar, along with drummer Tu Chia-chin (涂嘉欽), their high school music club fellow member.

"Elephant" refers to the thick bass resonance of their music, while "Gym" represents the band's unique rhythm.

Elephant Gym's music incorporates rock elements from the West with beats from the East and the band is well-known for its performance skills and original style.

The band has performed at major music festivals worldwide and was praised by Tower Records, Japan's largest record company, as being part of the "new generation of technical perfectionists."

According to the organizer, Portals Festival is one of London's famous music festivals, focusing on alternative, experimental, and rock music. Popular overseas artists are often invited to perform, giving music lovers the opportunity to enjoy performances from breakthrough artists.