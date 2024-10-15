Matsu fisherman worries about safety after Chinese military drills

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 15 (CNA) A fisherman from Dongyin township in Taiwan's outlying Lienchiang County on Tuesday expressed concerns over the safety of local fishermen after Chinese coast guard vessels operated around the Matsu islands as part of a one-day Chinese military drill the day before.

The fisherman surnamed Lin (林) said in an interview with CNA via text messages that Dongyin fishermen may not be able to resist if Chinese coastguard ships seek to board their vessels.

Lin said it is not unusual for Chinese coast guard ships to "enforce the law" in Dongyin waters, but it has previously not occurred every time local fishermen go to sea and are protected by Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA). The concern is that such actions could now become more frequent.

However, Lin said if in the future he encounters a Chinese coast guard vessel, it is impossible to know how they will behave. Meanwhile, he believes that such a situation will affect maritime operations and hopes the government can take practical measures to protect the livelihood and safety of fishermen.

As part of China's "Joint Sword-2024B" military drills, four Chinese coast guard vessels entered restricted waters around the Matsu Islands in two groups, with one group encircling Nangan and Beigan Islands and another surrounding Dongyin Island from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the CGA's Matsu squadron.

The CGA dispatched patrol vessels to assist the Ministry of National Defense in monitoring the Chinese ships, with the Chinese vessels leaving at around 6 p.m., according to the statement.