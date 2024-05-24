U.S. State Dept. coordinates closely with Taiwan amid PLA drills

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Washington, May 23 (CNA) The U.S. State Department said it was "monitoring very closely" in coordination with Taiwan after Beijing launched two days of military exercises in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas on Thursday.

In an email response to CNA, a State Department spokesperson expressed concern over reports of the People Liberation Army's (PLA) joint military exercises in the Taiwan Strait and around Taiwan.

The spokesperson noted that China's actions risk escalation and undermine long-standing norms that have maintained regional peace and stability for decades.

The spokesperson emphasized that Taiwan's political transition is a normal and routine part of its democratic process and that China should not use it as a pretext for provocative or coercive measures.

The spokesperson added that the U.S. is confident in its current force posture and operations in the region to ensure peace and stability and to meet its national security commitments.

May 15: Taiwan, U.S. Pacific drills held based on international code: Defense ministry

The PLA's Eastern Theater Command announced the commencement of the "Joint Sword-2024A" military exercises in the waters and airspace around Taiwan on Thursday, just three days after President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) was sworn in.

According to a report by China's state-run Xinhua News Agency, the drills focus on joint sea-air combat-readiness patrols, joint seizure of comprehensive battlefield control, and joint precision strikes on key targets.

"The drills are being conducted in the Taiwan Strait, and the north, south and east of Taiwan Island, as well as areas around the islands of Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu and Dongyin," it added.

Meanwhile, President Lai said during a speech at the 66th Brigade of the Marine Corps in Taoyuan on Thursday that in the face of external threats, he would continue to promote defense reforms to protect the values of freedom and democracy and safeguard regional peace and stability, demonstrating Taiwan's determination to defend its democracy to the world.

● President Lai pledges to safeguard Taiwan despite 'external threats'

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) said on the same day that no live-fire exercises by the PLA had been detected around the Taiwan Strait. As of 6 p.m., 16 PLA warships and 19 China Coast Guard vessels were operating in the area.

The MND said it would follow standard procedures for handling emergencies during the armed forces' regular readiness period. This involves deploying naval, air and ground forces to safeguard freedom, democracy and Taiwan's sovereignty.

● No PLA live-fire exercises detected in Taiwan Strait: Taiwan military

Commenting on the matter, Jude Blanchette, the Freeman Chair in China Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), told CNA that the exercises are designed to put increasing political pressure on Taiwan and give President Lai "an early test."

However, the real significance of the exercises lies in Beijing's ability to normalize PLA actions in the Taiwan Strait and its surrounding areas, possibly even increasing their intensity.

He noted that, as seen during former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, Beijing uses such exercises to create a new normal.

After Pelosi's visit in August 2022, the PLA increased its activities. Last year, Japanese media outlet Nikkei Asia used drone footage and expert analysis to report that the PLA is accelerating its preparations to encircle Taiwan.

(By Chung Yu-chen avd Evelyn Yang) Enditem/kb > Chinese Version

Related News

May 23

ANALYSIS/Chinese military drills around Taiwan could be first in series: Expert

● PLA drills 'irrational provocation' after Lai's inauguration: Taiwan MND

● Taiwan's political parties criticize Chinese military drills

● Taiwan expels China Coast Guard boats near Matsu, Kinmen

May 21

● Beijing to continue pressure on Taiwan after Lai's inauguration: Scholars

● Taiwanese reporters again excluded from WHA due to Chinese pressure

May 20

● Lai urges Beijing to recognize ROC, calls for dialogue at inauguration

● Full text of President Lai Ching-te's inaugural address

● Business group urges Lai to show 'flexibility' on cross-strait issues

● U.S. urges China to act with restraint after Lai's inauguration