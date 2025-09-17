To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Sept. 17 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.036 to close at NT$30.065.

Turnover totaled US$1.115 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$30.080, and moved between NT$29.984 and NT$30.120 before the close.