U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
09/17/2025 04:14 PM
Taipei, Sept. 17 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.036 to close at NT$30.065.
Turnover totaled US$1.115 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$30.080, and moved between NT$29.984 and NT$30.120 before the close.
