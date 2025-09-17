Taiwan to hold nationwide disaster alert drill on Friday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 17 (CNA) Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA) will issue nationwide cellphone messages on Friday to mark National Disaster Prevention Day and boost the public's preparedness, by simulating earthquake and tsunami alerts to test the emergency warning system.

The drill, themed "Survive Major Quakes, Build Resilience," aims to help people familiarize themselves with correct responses during earthquakes, while also promoting self-help, mutual aid and cooperation between the government and civic groups to build a more resilient disaster prevention framework, the CWA said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The simulated scenario assumes a magnitude 8.5 earthquake near the Ryukyu Trench off the east coast of Taiwan at 9:21 a.m., with a maximum intensity of upper 6 on Taiwan's seismic scale and a depth of only 10 kilometers, triggering a tsunami threat.

Messages will be sent to people's cellphones in three stages: a nationwide earthquake alert at 9:21 a.m., a tsunami warning for coastal areas at 9:30 a.m., and a tsunami cancellation at 10 a.m.

Alerts will include instructions such as three life-saving steps: "Drop, Cover, Hold On" for earthquakes, and evacuation reminders for tsunamis.

At the same time, schools and kindergartens will conduct evacuation drills organized by the Ministry of Education.

Students and children will practice the three protective steps to strengthen their ability to protect themselves during earthquakes, according to the statement.

The CWA said it hopes the exercise will ensure the public is familiar with receiving alerts and following evacuation procedures, which will ultimately enhance Taiwan's overall disaster preparedness and emergency response capacity.

Friday's drills will take place ahead of Taiwan's National Disaster Prevention Day on Sunday, Sept. 21. The day commemorates the devastating 921 earthquake of 1999 and promotes public awareness and preparedness for future disasters.