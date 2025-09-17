U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
09/17/2025 10:31 AM
Taipei, Sept. 17 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$30.004 at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.097 from the previous close.
