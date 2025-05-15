U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
05/15/2025 04:17 PM
Taipei, May 15 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.095 to close at NT$30.189.
Turnover totaled US$1.281 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$30.290, and moved to a low of NT$30.136 before rebounding.
