U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, May 15 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.095 to close at NT$30.189.

Turnover totaled US$1.281 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$30.290, and moved to a low of NT$30.136 before rebounding.