Taiwan shares close down 0.24%
05/15/2025 01:48 PM
Taipei, May 15 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 52.62 points, or 0.24 percent, at 21,730.25 Thursday on turnover of NT$340.84 billion (US$11.3 billion).
