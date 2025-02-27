U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
02/27/2025 04:10 PM
Taipei, Feb. 27 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.030 to close at NT$32.820.
Turnover totaled US$1.009 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.800, and moved between NT$32.785 and NT$32.858 before the close.
Latest
- Society
Tainan prosecutors probe death of student over alleged bullying02/28/2025 09:37 PM
- Society
Taxi driver arrested after deserted pet cats found brutally killed02/28/2025 09:20 PM
- Politics
EU condemns alleged sabotage of Taiwan's undersea cables02/28/2025 08:29 PM
- Society
Pneumococcal vaccines made free for high-risk Taiwanese aged 19-6402/28/2025 06:59 PM
- Politics
Ex-USAID adviser hopes Taiwan partnership endures amid uncertainty02/28/2025 05:37 PM