U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Dec. 27 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.024 to close at NT$32.720.

Turnover totaled US$788 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.690, and moved between NT$32.688 and NT$32.750 before the close.