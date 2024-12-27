U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
12/27/2024 04:18 PM
Taipei, Dec. 27 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.024 to close at NT$32.720.
Turnover totaled US$788 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.690, and moved between NT$32.688 and NT$32.750 before the close.
Latest
- Politics
Whistleblower protection bill clears legislative floor12/27/2024 10:38 PM
- Society
Changhua Court backs plaintiff's compensation claim in scam case12/27/2024 10:29 PM
- Society
In a first, Taiwan, Belgium join hands in collecting evidence12/27/2024 10:05 PM
- Business
Taiwan's economy improves in November on AI demand, exports12/27/2024 08:30 PM
- Society
200,000 doses of Novavax JN. 1 COVID-19 vaccine available from Jan. 112/27/2024 08:09 PM