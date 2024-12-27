Focus Taiwan App
EVA Air debuts new Hello Kitty theme on Taipei-Paris route

12/27/2024 11:50 AM
An EVA Air plane with a new Hello Kitty-themed livery. Photo courtesy of EVA Airways
An EVA Air plane with a new Hello Kitty-themed livery. Photo courtesy of EVA Airways

Taipei, Dec. 27 (CNA) On Thursday night, EVA Airways (EVA Air), one of Taiwan's leading international carriers, launched a new Hello Kitty theme on its Taipei-Paris route.

The EVA Air aircraft dubbed "Lolly Jet" features popular animated characters from Japan's Sanrio Co. on its outside, the airline operator said Friday in a news release.

Passengers who boarded the BR87 flight from Taoyuan International Airport to Paris late on Thursday were treated to limited edition Lolly Jet luggage tags, stickers of Sanrio characters and a Hello Kitty handbag, the company said.

Besides Lolly Jet, the Taiwanese carrier said it also has two other planes with the new Hello Kitty theme this year, including "Besties Jet," which was launched on Aug. 28 on the Taipei-Chicago route and the "Pinky Jet" which was launched on Dec. 4 on the Taipei-Sendai (Japan) route.

EVA Air currently has six themed planes, all featuring Sanrio characters with different designs.

(By Wang Shu-fen and Ko Lin)

Enditem/kb

"Pinky Jet." Photo courtesy of EVA Airways
"Pinky Jet." Photo courtesy of EVA Airways
A slew of Hello Kitty-themed sourvenirs are displayed in this undated photo courtesy of EVA Airways
A slew of Hello Kitty-themed sourvenirs are displayed in this undated photo courtesy of EVA Airways
