U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading
12/27/2024 10:16 AM
Taipei, Dec. 27 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.724 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.028 from the previous close.
Latest
- Society
Temperatures in Taiwan could fall to 7°C over the weekend: CWA12/27/2024 02:02 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares end up 0.12%12/27/2024 01:52 PM
- Science & Tech
Taiwanese semiconductor delegation visits Oman12/27/2024 01:44 PM
- Business
Consumer confidence weakens for 3rd straight month in December12/27/2024 12:39 PM
- Business
EVA Air debuts new Hello Kitty theme on Taipei-Paris route12/27/2024 11:50 AM