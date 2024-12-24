U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
12/24/2024 04:30 PM
Taipei, Dec. 24 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.018 to close at NT$32.670.
Turnover totaled US$1.298 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.680, and moved between NT$32.660 and NT$32.717 before the close.
Latest
- Science & Tech
Taiwan's Navy to receive domestically developed loitering munitions12/24/2024 07:44 PM
- Society
Lunar New Year freeway tolls to be waived for early-bird drivers12/24/2024 07:36 PM
- Society
Woman indicted for allegedly selling fake Burkina Faso passports12/24/2024 07:05 PM
- Politics
Gov't mourns death of St. Lucian education official visiting Taiwan12/24/2024 05:45 PM
- Society
Taiwan's railways to begin Lunar New Year ticket sales12/24/2024 05:23 PM