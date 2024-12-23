Taiwan shares close up 2.64%
12/23/2024 02:08 PM
Taipei, Dec. 23 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 594.29 points, or 2.64 percent, at 23,104.54 Monday on turnover of NT$353.086 billion (US$10.8 billion).
Latest
- Politics
99% of 1-year conscripts passed required tests: Executive Yuan12/23/2024 04:47 PM
- Politics
Cabinet warns allocation amendments entail 'complete overhaul' of budget12/23/2024 04:42 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market12/23/2024 04:36 PM
- Politics
MOFA deputy spokesperson named as new ministerial spokesperson12/23/2024 03:46 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 2.64%12/23/2024 02:08 PM