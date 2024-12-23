Taiwan shares open sharply higher
12/23/2024 09:08 AM
Taipei, Dec. 23 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 301.31 points at 22,811.56 Monday on turnover of NT$5.66 billion (US$173 million).
