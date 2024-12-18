U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
12/18/2024 04:17 PM
Taipei, Dec. 18 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.034 to close at NT$32.481.
Turnover totaled US$1.073 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.500, and moved between NT$32.473 and NT$32.545 before the close.
