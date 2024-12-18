To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Dec. 18 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.034 to close at NT$32.481.

Turnover totaled US$1.073 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.500, and moved between NT$32.473 and NT$32.545 before the close.