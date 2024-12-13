U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
12/13/2024 10:44 AM
Taipei, Dec. 13 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.515 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.027 from the previous close.
Latest
- Sports
Taiwanese company proposes turning Premier12 championship journey into film12/13/2024 05:31 PM
- Politics
Lai's letter to Trump a great start: Ex-U.S. national security advisor12/13/2024 04:40 PM
- Society
3 health ministry officials found to have engaged in workplace bullying12/13/2024 04:38 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market12/13/2024 04:11 PM
- Society
Alishan maple foliage reaches peak viewing season12/13/2024 02:18 PM