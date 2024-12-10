U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
12/10/2024 10:21 AM
Taipei, Dec. 10 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.460 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.010 from the previous close.
