U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
12/06/2024 04:16 PM
Taipei, Dec. 6 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.030 to close at NT$32.408.
Turnover totaled US$984 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.400, and moved between NT$32.363 and NT$32.436 before the close.
