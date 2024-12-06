Taiwan shares open higher
12/06/2024 09:16 AM
Taipei, Dec. 6 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 10.74 points at 23,278.68 Friday on turnover of NT$7.16 billion (US$220.98 million).
