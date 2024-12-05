Minister touts NT$10 trillion healthcare sector at expo opening

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 5 (CNA) The government plans to develop a diverse and holistic healthcare industry supply chain by promoting the integration of AI and ICT technology, Economics Minister Kuo Jyh-huei (郭智輝) said Thursday at the opening of Healthcare Expo 2024.

The output value of Taiwan's medical and healthcare industry has topped NT$10 trillion (US$308.609 billion), according to Kuo.

Building a healthy Taiwan is the vision put forward by President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and the goal of the Cabinet. The government aims to increase life expectancy in the country from an average of 79 to 82 over the next eight years, the minister said.

With the rapid development of AI, Kuo said various countries have invested in the development of smart medical care, including drug development, disease diagnosis and analysis, medical and healthcare management. AI will greatly improve medical technology and give full play to precision medicine, according to Kuo.

A medical technology rep presents his company's latest medical tech. CNA photo Dec. 5, 2024

Meanwhile, Wong Chi-huey (翁啟惠), president of the Institute for Biotechnology and Medicine Industry, said at the opening ceremony that the government earlier this year launched the healthy Taiwan sprout project, focused on strengthening medical care and promoting national health.

It also hopes that medical treatment can be combined with AI technology to allow biomedicine to move from disease treatment to precision medicine and health promotion.

Healthcare Expo 2024 is being held from Dec. 5-8 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, highlighting smart medicine, precision medicine and all-age health.

As part of the event, Harmony in Medical and Technology (HiMEDt) alliance held a seminar dubbed "Life Science of Autonomous AI."

During the seminar, the alliance announced the addition of seven members, including Chi Mei Medical Center, Taipei Medical University Hospital and Cardinal Tien Hospital.