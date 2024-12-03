Taiwan shares close up 1.28%
12/03/2024 02:12 PM
Taipei, Dec. 3 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 290.53 points, or 1.28 percent, at 23,027.46 Tuesday on turnover of NT$392.21 billion (US$12.02 billion).
