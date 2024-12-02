Taiwan shares close up 2.13%
12/02/2024 01:51 PM
Taipei, Dec. 2 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 474.43 points, or 2.13 percent, at 22,736.93 Monday on turnover of NT$310.67 billion (US$9.52 billion).
Latest
- Science & Tech
Taiwan researchers document microplastics' threat to coral reefs12/02/2024 05:10 PM
- Society
Education ministry to deal with sports teacher accused of bullying12/02/2024 04:57 PM
- Politics
Pelosi reiterates support for Taiwan in phone call with Lai: Spokeswoman12/02/2024 04:34 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market12/02/2024 04:15 PM
- Politics
Envoy to Hungary named new representative to Vietnam12/02/2024 04:14 PM