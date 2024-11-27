U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
11/27/2024 05:13 PM
Taipei, Nov. 27 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.024 to close at NT$32.534.
Turnover totaled US$1.222 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.460, and moved between NT$32.455 and NT$32.576 before the close.
