U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Nov. 27 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.024 to close at NT$32.534.

Turnover totaled US$1.222 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.460, and moved between NT$32.455 and NT$32.576 before the close.