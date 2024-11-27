U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading
11/27/2024 10:17 AM
Taipei, Nov. 27 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.530 at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.020 from the previous close.
