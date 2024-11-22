U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
11/22/2024 10:45 AM
Taipei, Nov. 22 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.561 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.016 from the previous close.
