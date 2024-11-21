Taiwan shares open lower
11/21/2024 09:14 AM
Taipei, Nov. 21 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 16.7 points at 22,671.66 Thursday on turnover of NT$3.94 billion (US$121.16 million).
