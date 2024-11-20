Taiwan shares close down 0.7%
11/20/2024 01:57 PM
Taipei, Nov. 20 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 160.44 points, or 0.7 percent, at 22,688.36 Wednesday on turnover of NT$376.875 billion (US$11.61 billion).
