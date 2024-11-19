Taiwan shares close up 1.34%
11/19/2024 02:08 PM
Taipei, Nov. 19 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 302.26 points, or 1.34 percent, at 22,848.8 Tuesday on turnover of NT$355.173 billion (US$10.95 billion).
Latest
- Business
Hon Hai AI-driven factories to begin production in Taiwan, Mexico11/19/2024 03:06 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 1.34%11/19/2024 02:08 PM
- Society
Policemen lose jobs for putting pinhole cameras in women's restroom11/19/2024 01:18 PM
- Society
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rocks southern Taiwan11/19/2024 01:11 PM
- Business
Lithuania trying to keep IC project with Taiwan on track despite issues11/19/2024 12:31 PM