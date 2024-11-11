To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Nov. 11 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.136 to close at NT$32.251.

Turnover totaled US$1.073 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.140, and moved to a high of NT$32.300 before the close.