U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market
11/11/2024 04:25 PM
Taipei, Nov. 11 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.136 to close at NT$32.251.
Turnover totaled US$1.073 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.140, and moved to a high of NT$32.300 before the close.
Latest
- Politics
Czech parliamentarians arrive in Taiwan, to meet president, FM11/11/2024 04:25 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market11/11/2024 04:25 PM
- Society
CWA monitoring potential tropical storm southwest of Guam11/11/2024 04:05 PM
- Cross-Strait
Control Yuan faults Coast Guard over fatal Kinmen speedboat incident11/11/2024 03:36 PM
- Business
MOEA disputes reports SpaceX pressured suppliers to move out of Taiwan11/11/2024 03:12 PM