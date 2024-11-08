To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taichung power plant to transition from coal to gas by 2034: Premier

Taichung, Nov. 8 (CNA) The Taichung Power Plant will phase out its coal-fired power generation facilities by the end of 2034, one year ahead of schedule, transitioning to natural gas to reduce Taiwan's main source of air pollution, Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) said Friday.

To achieve this goal, state-run Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower), which operates the country's largest coal-fired power plant, will be required to expedite gas facility construction, Cho said during an inspection of the plant.

The premier's visit was made amid ongoing debate over a recently completed environmental impact assessment (EIA) which approved the plant's second-phase new gas-fired generators installation plan.

Under the government's two gas-fired units installation plans, four of the 10 existing coal-fired units will be dismantled, while the remaining six will be decommissioned and kept offline unless needed in emergency cases.

The Taichung Power Plant will phase out its coal-fired power generation facilities by the end of 2034, Premier Cho Jung-tai says on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Taichung City government

During his inspection of the power plant, which is currently a major source of carbon emissions, Cho said the plant would generate power without the use of coal by the end of 2034.

He also noted that in the future, the six coal-fired reserve generators will only be activated in cases of national security or natural disasters.

In the event the units are activated, local governments will be notified, and coal usage kept to less than 1 percent of current levels, Cho added.

In addition, the government will further evaluate in 2032 whether the six emergency coal-fired units are still needed, Cho said.

According to Taipower, Taichung Power Plant will have eight coal-fired units and two natural gas-fired power generators by the end of 2028.

Afterwards, under the EIA, the plant will dismantle two coal-fired units, gradually decommission the remaining ones and keep them on standby, while introducing four new gas-fired generators.

Although the government has argued that the transition will reduce air pollution by 88 percent, opposition lawmakers questioned why the decommissioned units are being retained.