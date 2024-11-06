To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Nov. 6 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.207 to close at NT$32.175.

Turnover totaled US$2.209 billion during trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.990, and moved to a high of NT$32.242 before the close.