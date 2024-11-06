U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market
11/06/2024 04:31 PM
Taipei, Nov. 6 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.207 to close at NT$32.175.
Turnover totaled US$2.209 billion during trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.990, and moved to a high of NT$32.242 before the close.
