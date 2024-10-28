Taiwan shares open higher
10/28/2024 09:22 AM
Taipei, Oct. 28 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 107.24 points at 23,455.69 Monday on turnover of NT$5.598 billion (US$174.39 million).
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 0.64%10/28/2024 02:16 PM
- Society
Land warning for Tropical Storm Kong-Rey possible on Wednesday: CWA10/28/2024 01:37 PM
- Politics
Japanese politics likely face instability, policy adjustments: Experts10/28/2024 01:09 PM
- Politics
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading10/28/2024 10:36 AM