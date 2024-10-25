Businesses call for more government incentives to save energy

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 25 (CNA) Business representatives have urged the government during a climate change committee meeting to provide more incentives to encourage them to invest in energy-saving technology and equipment.

At a press conference held after the meeting Thursday, Presidential Office Deputy Secretary-General Xavier Chang (張淳涵) cited Paul Peng (彭双浪), chairman of LCD maker AUO Corp., as calling for more incentives for companies to invest in energy storage and energy-saving technology.

Similarly, Lai Po-szu (賴博司), chairman of the Manufacturers United General Association of Industrial Park of R.O.C., said incentives such as tax credits would motivate big and small businesses to double down on their efforts to save energy, according to Chang.

Both Peng and Lai are members of the National Climate Change Committee, which convened at the Presidential Office for the second time since its establishment in June.

According to Vice Economics Minister Lien Ching-chang (連錦漳), the government has plans to revise existing laws, particularly the Statute for Industrial Innovation, to increase funding aimed at incentivizing enterprises to save energy.

He was referring to the proposed revisions announced by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Oct. 4, which still requires legislative approval.

Vice Economics Minister Lien Ching-chang (left) and Environment Minister Peng Chi-ming at a press conference held after the meeting in Taipei Thursday. CNA photo Oct. 24, 2024

Among them are increasing the ceiling for the amount eligible to be claimed as tax credits in the same taxable year to NT$1.8 billion (US$56.11 million), from NT$1 billion at present.

Saving energy and reducing carbon emissions were the focus of Thursday's talks, with government officials reaffirming the goal of saving 20.6 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), or about 7.3 percent of the electricity generated in 2023, over four years.

That would reduce carbon emissions by about 10.18 million metric tons, according to government estimates.

In the first eight months of 2024, electricity generation was up 2.3 percent from the same period of 2023.

Meanwhile, President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) pledged that the government would lead by example in this endeavor, and he hoped that private enterprises and individual households would follow suit.

Saving energy cannot rely solely on government efforts, Lai said, likening the challenge to managing a basketball team, which can only become strong when every one takes part and plays their roles.

The climate change committee serves as a policy advisory group, with ideas and suggestions made during its meetings referred to different Cabinet-level agencies for further planning and implementation.

The committee presided over by Lai includes around 30 members, including government officials, scholars and representatives of businesses and civil society groups.