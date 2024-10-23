Taiwan shares close down 0.85%
10/23/2024 02:09 PM
Taipei, Oct. 23 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 200.67 points, or 0.85 percent, at 23,334.76 Wednesday on turnover of NT$332.69 billion (US$10.37 billion).
Latest
- Culture
150,000 Jay Chou concert tickets sell out in 5 minutes10/23/2024 02:35 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 0.85%10/23/2024 02:09 PM
- Society
Wet weather forecast for Taiwan as storm crosses Luzon Island10/23/2024 01:30 PM
- Society
Taiwan to introduce carbon fee scheme on Jan. 1, 2025: MOENV10/23/2024 12:28 PM
- Business
TSMC notifies U.S. of reported use of its chip in Huawei product10/23/2024 12:03 PM