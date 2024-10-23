U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
10/23/2024 10:44 AM
Taipei, Oct. 23 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.095 at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.037 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading10/23/2024 10:44 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news10/23/2024 10:41 AM
- Cross-Strait
Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning sails through Taiwan Strait: MND10/23/2024 09:34 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open lower10/23/2024 09:21 AM
- Sports
Brothers trounce Uni-Lions 10-0 to lead 2-1 in Taiwan Series10/22/2024 11:28 PM