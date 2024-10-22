Taipower touts success of nuclear-free electricity mix

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 22 (CNA) The only operating nuclear power reactor in Taiwan went offline for maintenance and refueling on Monday for 41 days, but the nuclear-free electricity mix has not adversely affected power supply, Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower) said.

It is the 28th refueling interval for the No. 2 reactor at Maanshan Nuclear Power Plant in southern Taiwan, the state-run electricity supplier said in a statement Monday, noting that the electricity supply remained adequate despite the scheduled operation.

Meanwhile, the Nuclear Safety Commission said its staff will inspect the power plant during the 41 days, ensuring that maintenance and refueling work is carried out in accordance with mandated procedures.

The refueling interval takes place every 18 months, according to Taipower's website.

The power company released its statement in response to concerns over tight power supply, since the output of coal-fired power plants is cut from October to March, when Taiwan records higher levels of air pollution.

According to Taipower, the company had a percent operating reserve (POR) of 10 percent during the day, and 7 percent at night on Monday.

The POR is used to indicate the company's ability to supply excess electricity in response to an unexpected loss of supply or a sudden surge in power consumption, and 10 percent or higher is defined as "adequate" supply, the highest level in the five-tier system listed on Taipower's website.

The electricity supply is "tight" if the POR falls into the "above 6 percent but below 10 percent" range. A POR of less than 6 percent is considered a power supply emergency.

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Taipower and privately-run gas-fired power plants generated 49.982 percent of the electricity in Taiwan, coal-fired power plants 28.908 percent, diesel and oil-fired power plants 1.174 percent, and cogeneration plants 4.697 percent, according to real-time data published on Taipower's website.

Wind-generated power accounted for 9.039 percent of overall electricity, hydropower 3.494 percent, electricity storage system 2.517 percent, and no solar, the data showed.

Maanshan Nuclear Power Plant, also known as the third nuclear power plant, is Taiwan's third plant to enter service. Each of the three plants was built with two nuclear reactors.

The four nuclear reactors installed in the first two plants in New Taipei were retired from 2018 to 2023 after 40 years of operation, and the No. 1 reactor at Maanshan was retired in July.

The No. 2 reactor accounts for 3 percent of total electricity supply, but is set to be retired in May 2025.

Taipower plans to build a 55-hectare solar farm once Maanshan is decommissioned.