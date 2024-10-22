U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 22 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.073 to close at NT$32.058.

Turnover totaled US$1.182 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.010, and moved to a high of NT$32.100 before the close.