U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
10/22/2024 04:15 PM
Taipei, Oct. 22 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.073 to close at NT$32.058.
Turnover totaled US$1.182 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.010, and moved to a high of NT$32.100 before the close.
