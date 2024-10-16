U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
10/16/2024 09:52 AM
Taipei, Oct. 16 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.190 at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.010 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 1.21%10/16/2024 02:13 PM
- Cross-Strait
MAC dismisses China's criticism of Lai's National Day address10/16/2024 02:00 PM
- Cross-Strait
Latest PLA drill short, small in scale: Taiwan intelligence chief10/16/2024 01:18 PM
- Politics
Ex-President Tsai in Paris, looks to bolster partnerships with France10/16/2024 12:27 PM
- Culture
New Taipei museum reopens after flood damage from Typhoon Krathon10/16/2024 10:55 AM