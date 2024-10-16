Taiwan shares open lower
10/16/2024 09:12 AM
Taipei, Oct. 16 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 301.4 points at 22,990.64 Wednesday on turnover of NT$7.03 billion (US$218.23 million).
