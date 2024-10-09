Taiwan shares close up 0.21%
10/09/2024 02:07 PM
Taipei, Oct. 9 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 47.69 points, or 0.21 percent, at 22,659.08 Wednesday on turnover of NT$407.05 billion (US$12.66 billion).
Latest
- Science & Tech
MediaTek unveils next-generation flagship chipset10/09/2024 06:03 PM
- Business
ASE holds groundbreaking ceremony for new plant in Kaohsiung10/09/2024 05:49 PM
- Business
TSMC Q3 sales hit high, beat expectations10/09/2024 05:24 PM
- Cross-Strait
Lai to focus speech on Taiwan, China 'not subordinate': Scholars10/09/2024 04:28 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market10/09/2024 04:14 PM