Taiwan shares close down 0.40%
10/08/2024 02:03 PM
Taipei, Oct. 8 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 91.17 points, or 0.40 percent, at 22,611.39 Tuesday on turnover of NT$371.47 billion (US$11.54 billion).
Latest
- Society
Eswatini woman names baby 'Taiwan' to thank it for loan10/08/2024 02:10 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 0.40%10/08/2024 02:03 PM
- Culture
Taiwanese expat takes pride in growing food for compatriots in U.S.10/08/2024 01:58 PM
- Cross-Strait
Premier urges China to exercise restraint ahead of satellite launch10/08/2024 01:23 PM
- Cross-Strait
Kaohsiung registers 1st cross-strait same-sex marriage in Taiwan10/08/2024 12:58 PM