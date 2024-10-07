To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Oct. 7 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply higher against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.168 to close at NT$32.131.

Turnover totaled US$1.803 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.040, and moved to a high of NT$32.204 before the close.