U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market
10/07/2024 04:32 PM
Taipei, Oct. 7 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply higher against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.168 to close at NT$32.131.
Turnover totaled US$1.803 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$32.040, and moved to a high of NT$32.204 before the close.
