Typhoon Krathon agricultural losses estimated at NT$390 million

Taipei, Oct. 6 (CNA) Agricultural losses caused by Typhoon Krathon in Taiwan totaled nearly NT$390 million (US$12.06 million) as of Sunday, according to the Central Emergency Operation Center.

In updated statistics released Sunday morning, the cross-agency operations center said the typhoon had resulted in 4 deaths and 719 injuries, while one person remains missing and 9,497 reports of damage were filed.

Of the 436,634 households that lost power during the storm, only 1,106 households in Kaohsiung remained without power as of Sunday morning, while all 608,073 households whose water supplies were cut have since had it restored, the operations center said.

A guava farm is heavily damaged by Typhoon Krathon. Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung Agriculture Bureau

In terms of agricultural damage stemming from the storm, losses reported nationwide rose to NT$387.16 million as of Sunday morning, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The two administrative areas that sustained the greatest losses were Kaohsiung City at NT$238.6 million (62 percent of the total) and Pingtung County at NT$88.9 million (23 percent of the total), while the most affected crops were bananas, guavas, jujubes, papayas and wax apples, the ministry said.

As for road closures, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said a section of Provincial Highway No. 2A in New Taipei's Jinshan District near Bayan Road that had been closed due to a mudslide reopened to two-way traffic using a single lane on Saturday.

As additional debris is cleared, traffic on both lanes of the highway is expected to be fully restored by Monday morning, the ministry said.